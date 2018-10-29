Home | News | General | Blame politicians for professional rivalry in health sector -LUTH CMD

…AS Psychiatric Nurse emerges 2018 best staff

By Gabriel Olawlale & Juliet Umeh

Chief Medical Director, Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LUTH, Idi-Araba, Prof. Chris Bode, has urged health workers to be mindful of politicians who are championing rivalry among different groups of professionals to destabilised healthcare delivery.

Meanwhile, as part of its effort to motivate staff, the Board members of LUTH have honoured a Nurse in the Psychiatric unit of the hospital, Mrs Lateef Ibijoke, with a Special Recognition Award, having emerged the hospital’s outstanding staff for 2018.

Bode who spoke at the Joint Graduation Ceremony of LUTH Schools, said health worker is important in healthcare delivery system irrespective of whether you are a doctor or cleaner.

“A cleaner can ruin the job of neurosurgeon if he doesn’t do his job properly. The less we emphasise our differences and create teamwork spirit, the better health care system will be for us.

“Those who benefit from the politics of destabilization are the ones who actually emphasis why one person is different from another. I am a good Surgeon but I can’t be a good nurse, so will I say nurse or pharmacist is not important? There are many people, who contribute to healthcare delivery and they are all important. Let us stop emphasis our differences, and promote teamwork.

On the issue of brain drain, Bode said that the country should take joy in the fact that they are producing qualified personnel that can be absorbed internationally.

SGF warns board chairman not to interfere with parastatal agencies administration

“Brain drain is inevitable because you can’t stop people from going outside the country. What we want them to do is to go out, learn good things and bring them back. We have seen many who returned with better knowledge which they are impacting on the younger ones,” he added.

Bode who expressed satisfaction over the quality of students produced by the school, charged them to be a good ambassador of the institution and have the care of their patients at heart.

“I am impressed about the quality of students produced by the Schools for the year 2017/2018 academic session in the area of nursing, midwifery, medical laboratory science, health information management, medical and psychiatry social work, post basic nursing, community health officers, basic dental nursing and biomedical engineering,” he stated

In a related development, the board members of LUTH have honoured a Nurse in the Psychiatric unit of the hospital, Mrs Lateef Ibijoke, with a Special Recognition Award, having emerged the hospital’s outstanding staff of 2018.

Ibijoke’s recognition came on the heels of commendations from different quarters especially from the family of a former patient of the hospital, Mrs. Helen Adekunle, who had, in October last year, written a commendation letter to the hospital, testifying of Ibijoke’s dedication and diligence to duty, and also, from the board members of the hospital.

As part of the motivation to her, and to charge other members of staff to also emulate her outstanding performance, Ibijoke cruised home with N250,

However, Lateef was recognized along with 50 other staff for their outstanding performances in their various departments.

Speaking on the award, Chairman of Medical Advisory Committee of LUTH, Dr Olufemi Fasumade, said the Award was designed to encourage the staff to give their best to the hospital.

On the impact of such recognition, the Director of Administration and Secretary to the Board, Dr Babajide Grillo, said when hard work and merit is recognised, the staff would want to do more.

He said the initiative began over 30 years ago, adding that the programme has become an annual event.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...