Minister commends ongoing facilities upgrading at FMC Ebute Metta

By Gabriel Olawale

THE Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, has commended the ongoing facility upgrading at Federal Medical Center, Ebute-Metta Lagos.

Adewole who tour the facility with some Chief Medical Directors and Medical Directors of Federal Hospitals in the country, expressed satisfaction with the current state of the structures at the hospital and commended the Medical Director for his innovative ways of improving infrastructure and services at the hospital.

He disclosed that the ongoing effort at the facility was in line with the Federal Government agenda to provide qualitative healthcare service in a decent environment.

Adewole explained that with the implement of Basic Health Provision Fund which had 55.1 billion set aside in 2018 appropriation bill, more PHC will be transformed.

He added that about 1.6 billion had been set aside to cater for road accident victims and other emergency services.

“The whole essence of what we have been doing in the past two years is putting life into Primary Healthcare Centers and that is what led us into the agenda of revitalization of 10,000 PHC, and so far with our partners, over 4,000 had been revitalized and we are still going to do more.

“Many people question us on why so much interest in PHC, but we made them understand that if we failed to invest in PHC many people will come to tertiary facilities for ailment that can be treated at PHC level and that will denied tertiary facilities opportunity to offer quality services.

Briefing the Minister on the state of the upgrading, the Medical Director, FMC, Ebute-Meta, Lagos, Dr. Adedamola Dada said the upgrading facilities includes the renovation of hospital wards, public toilets, and installation of oxygen bed amongst others. “We have expanded our services and revive our Intensive Care unit along with our dialysis Centre to offer best of care. Our oxygen plant is now functioning fully with every single bed now connected with oxygen. He urged the Minister to assist with more dialysis machine and a new clinical blocks.

