Home | News | General | Delta Central: ‘INEC list puts court order to rest’
More than 50% of electricity supplied is monetized-Total
Operation Velvet: Lagos Assembly seeks more time for implementation

Delta Central: ‘INEC list puts court order to rest’



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 29/10/2018 22:05:00
  • 5
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

By Chisom Nwangwu

A chieftain of All Progressives Congress, APC, in Delta State, Mr. Goodwin Anaughe, has said that the list published by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, containing names of candidates contesting for Senate and the House of Representatives in Delta Central Senatorial District has put to rest the court order stopping the nomination of candidates from the APC in Delta State.

INEC
INEC boss

Anaughe made this disclosure yesterday in Ughelli.

His words: “The INEC list has Senator Ovie Omo-Agege as the APC candidate for Delta Central Senatorial District and other 16 candidates including that of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, candidate Mr. Evelyn Oboro.

Makarfi, Hunkuyi struggle for Kaduna North’s Senate ticket, as winner goes to court

“The publication signed by the Electoral Officer, O.C Osunde also has names of the candidates for the House of Representatives in Delta Central Senatorial District, including the candidate for the Ughelli North/Ughelli South/Udu/Uvwie Federal Constituency, Rev Francis Waive of APC, Mr. Samuel Mariere of PDP and 13 other candidates.  Also, Ovie Ughwanogho and Mr. Liegelord  Okoro of the Social Democratic Party ,SDP, and Alliance for Democratic Congress ,ADC, respectively will also contest the elections.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 Displaying 1 - 100 of 255