Delta Central: ‘INEC list puts court order to rest’

By Chisom Nwangwu

A chieftain of All Progressives Congress, APC, in Delta State, Mr. Goodwin Anaughe, has said that the list published by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, containing names of candidates contesting for Senate and the House of Representatives in Delta Central Senatorial District has put to rest the court order stopping the nomination of candidates from the APC in Delta State.

Anaughe made this disclosure yesterday in Ughelli.

His words: “The INEC list has Senator Ovie Omo-Agege as the APC candidate for Delta Central Senatorial District and other 16 candidates including that of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, candidate Mr. Evelyn Oboro.

“The publication signed by the Electoral Officer, O.C Osunde also has names of the candidates for the House of Representatives in Delta Central Senatorial District, including the candidate for the Ughelli North/Ughelli South/Udu/Uvwie Federal Constituency, Rev Francis Waive of APC, Mr. Samuel Mariere of PDP and 13 other candidates. Also, Ovie Ughwanogho and Mr. Liegelord Okoro of the Social Democratic Party ,SDP, and Alliance for Democratic Congress ,ADC, respectively will also contest the elections.”

