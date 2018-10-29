Home | News | General | APC chieftain grants scholarship to 173 students

By Vincent Ujumadu

Awka—A FORMER governorship aspirant on the platform of All Progressives Congress, APC, in Anambra State, Chief Barth Nwibe has announced award of scholarship to 173 students from 14 communities in Aguata local government areas of the state.

The scholarship scheme is operated by Ugo Igboukwu Foundation established by Nwibe, who aspired to govern the state in 2017, but did not get the party’s ticket.

The scholarship cut across the tertiary, secondary and primary schools and the beneficiaries were selected through a competitive examinations conducted by the board of the Foundation.

Speaking at the 14th annual award ceremony of the scholarship scheme at Central School, Ekwulobia, Nwibe, said the best two beneficiaries in the tertiary institutions would get N100,000 and N75,000 respectively with assorted books, while many others would receive consolation prizes of N10,000 each.

In the secondary school category, he said the best three students received N50,000, N20,000 and N15,000 respectively with laptops , while other consolation prizes of N10,000 each went to others.

Nwibe, who said the foundation was established 14 years ago to celebrate and encourage the brilliant children in the area, tasked the beneficiaries to be self-confident in pursuing their life endeavours.

In his speech, the chairman of Board of Trustees of the foundation, Dr Gab Mba frowned at what he described as near total neglect of Nigerian public schools.

