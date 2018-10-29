Home | News | General | Man collapses, dies during morning exercise in Aba

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

ABA—A yet to be identified man reportedly died while on an early morning exercise in Aba, Abia State.

Eyewitnesses told Vanguard that the middle-aged man was said to be jogging along Ikot Ekpene Road, Ogbor Hill, when he suddenly collapsed and died before he could be taken to the hospital.

The incident led to traffic build up, as the deceased lay on the road, while sympathisers raised a barrier to prevent motorists from running over the corpse.

An eyewitness told Vanguard: “The man was exercising along the road when he suddenly collapsed and whitish substance started coming out of his mouth.

“Nobody knew what happened to him, but when he collapsed on the road, we knew there was a problem.

“Some people checked him for any means of identification. None was found.”

When Vanguard visited the area, the corpse of the yet to be identified man dressed in white sportswear was still lying on the road, even as a team of policemen took over the scene.

Sympathisers were seen in groups discussing the situation, but no one was able to identify the body before he was taken away in an ambulance.

Police Public Relations Officer, Abia State Command, DSP Geoffrey Ogbonna, could not be reached at press time.

A senior Police officer at the Ogbor Hill Division said the corpse has been deposited in a morgue, while efforts are on to locate his family.

