Diabetes: Rainbow Hospital, Bydow Pharmacy slashes cost of services

By Kosiso Onyibalu

On this year’s World Diabetes Day, WDD, Rainbow Specialist Medical Centre, in collaboration with Bydow Pharmacy, all in Lekki, Lagos, have slashed prices of diabetes-related goods and services as part of activities to mark the day in Lagos.

In a press statement jointly signed by the Medical Director of the Centre and an endocrinologist, Dr Afokoghene Isiavwe, and Managing Director, Bydow Pharmacy, Pharm Adenike Adenuga, the duo said the offer which takes effect from November 1 through 31st December 2018 was aimed at assisting more Nigerians to achieve control of the disease with regular and effective self-monitoring and strict adherence to regulations on management of the disease.

The hospital with a focus on the management of diabetes and other endocrine and metabolism conditions explained that the offer was also designed to ensure that more Nigerians living with diabetes, especially those in Lagos, have access to monitoring devices, management and services at an affordable cost before, during and after the World Diabetes Day.

“Every year, Rainbow Medical Centre conducts free blood sugar screening throughout the month of November to members of the public to mark the World Diabetes Day. We are extending this to focus more on people living with diabetes in line with the theme for this year’s edition tagged: ‘The Family and Diabetes.’

“In our practice, we are aware that many persons living with diabetes have difficulties in achieving control because they cannot afford the basic monitoring kits and the routine drugs needed to manage themselves.

“Indeed, the International Diabetes Federation confirms that diabetes can be expensive for the individual and family. For instance, in many countries, including Nigeria, the cost of insulin injection and daily monitoring alone can consume half of a family’s average disposable income, and regular and affordable access to essential diabetes medicines are out of reach for too many.

Improving access to affordable diabetes medicines and care is, therefore, urgent to avoid increased costs for the individual and family, which impact on health outcomes.

“As we mark this year’s World Diabetes Day, we want persons living with diabetes to know that it can be controlled and should not be allowed to result in the numerous complications associated with it,” the statement noted.

