Agbami partners donate science laboratory to school in Yobe

By Michael Eboh

Star Deepwater Petroleum Limited, a Chevron Company, and its partners in the Agbami field project, recently donated a fully-equipped science laboratory complex to Government Secondary School, Damaturu, Yobe State.

Speaking during the presentation of the laboratory to the government of Yobe State, Director of Star Deepwater, Mr. Richard Kennedy, said the project represented the resolve of the Agbami parties to improve the availability and affordability of quality education to Nigerians.

Kennedy, who was represented by Manager, Policy, Government and Public Affairs of Chevron, Mr. Mike Kabi, noted that the laboratory was expected to impacted positively on the students, providing them up-to-date science laboratory equipment for undertaking experiments and for writing their examinations.

He added that the Agbami partners had executed a number of projects in Yobe State and in other states across the country, in the area of health, education and other social intervention projects.

He said: “It is worthy o f note that the Agbami parties have also implemented other projects in the past in Yobe State in education. Forty-six Yobe state indigenes have benefitted from Agbami Medical and Engineering professional Scholarships (AMEPS) since 2013.

“We have several other projects across the country, weeither ongoing or completed. The projects, mainly libraries, chest clinics science laboratories, model classroom blocks and mother and child centers, constitute an aspect of the strategic intervention plan of the Agbami parties in promoting better life for Nigerians.”

He further stated that since the commissioning of the Agbami field, the Yobe laboratory project made it the 34 science laboratories completed and donated by the parties since the field was commissioned, noting that additional two laboratories would be completed within the year.

He added that six hybrid and conventional libraries, as well as 25 chest clinics, with additional three to be completed this year, to different states of the federation including the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Also speaking, Group General Manager of the National Petroleum Investment Management Service (NAPIMS), Mr. Roland Ewubare, said the initiative was a testimony of the tradition and long-standing commitment of the Nigerian National petroleum Corporation, NNPC, and its partners in supporting the education, health and social development of Nigerians.

Ewubare, who was represented by Manager, Public Affairs, NAPIMS, Mr. Aliyu Ja’afaru, said the company believed that robust development in the health, education and socio economies of Nigerians can be realized by effective government, corporate and social collaboration.

Speaking in the same vein, Managing Director of Famfa Oil, Mrs. Modupe Alakija, who was represented by Head of Operations of the company, Mr. Femi Adejuwon said: “We have been contributing to the provision of quality healthcare and needed manpower for the sustainable development of Nigeria, through our social investments in various parts of the country.”

