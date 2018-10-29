Home | News | General | BREAKING: Real Madrid coach, Julen Lopetegui sacked!

Real Madrid have sacked their coach Julen Lopetegui after just 139 days in charge , the club confirmed on Monday .Lopetegui was appointed in June but five defeats in seven games, the last of them a 5 -1 thrashing by Barcelona on Sunday , have convinced Madrid to make a change .

Santiago Solari , the club ’ s B team coach , has been put in temporary charge .

The decision was announced following a meeting of Madrid ’ s board of directors on Monday night .

A club statement read : “ This decision , adopted from the highest level of responsibility, aims to change the dynamics of the first team , when all the objectives of this season are still achievable .

“ The Board of Directors understands that there is a great disproportion between the quality of the staff of Real Madrid , which has eight players nominated for the next Golden Ball , something unprecedented in the history of the club , and the results obtained to date . ”

Solari will lead the first team from Tuesday and is expected to be in charge for the Copa del Rey game against Melilla on Wednesday .

The Argentinian could also remain in post for Saturday ’ s La Liga match at home to Real Valladolid .

In his two seasons with Castilla , Solari oversaw them finishing 11 th and eighth in the Spanish third tier .

Lopetegui ’ s time as coach of Real Madrid lasted just 139 days , with his decision to join the club also costing him his job as Spain boss at last summer ’ s World Cup.

Real have managed only one win in their last seven matches , sit ninth in La Liga , and earlier this month went more than eight hours without a goal .

Antonio Conte is the frontrunner to be Lopetegui ’ s permanent successor , although early talks have not gone smoothly , according to reports .

Belgium coach Roberto Martinez and former Madrid midfielder Guti have also been linked with the position .

AFP .

