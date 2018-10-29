Home | News | General | Buhari’s certificate: PDP’s court option a waste of time – Presidency

The Presidency on Monday described the decision of the Peoples Democratic Party to go to court over the certificate of President Muhammadu Buhari as a waste of time .Presidential spokesman , Garba Shehu , said this in a statement made available to journalists .

Shehu said the issue of the President’ s certificate was a settled one .

He said Buhari has West African School Certificate and higher qualifications which he said he got through hard work .



The statement read , “ We have read that the failed Peoples Democratic Party is going to court to challenge the President’ s West African School Certificate .

“ This is a waste of time because we have the record of this and of higher qualifications obtained by hard work and truly merited by Mr . President .

“ This certificate story is an old one . As Femi Adesina stated clearly , it is a settled issue in the courts .

“ To approach the court to pursue a matter long settled by the temple of justice is an abuse of the judicial system . It is shameful , disgusting and disgraceful .

“ It is clear to all at this time that the PDP , facing an imminent humiliating defeat , wants to sow division and chaos by seeking the destruction of the institutional structures that support our young democracy .

“ They are attacking the courts and the Police ; they are molesting INEC commissioners.

“ They are theatrical in spreading falsehoods against persons , including the President .

“ By doing these , they assume that they can take away attention from the discussions on issues gaining momentum in the country; the issue of internal security , which has been jeopardised by years of near -zero investment under 16 years of the PDP ; the provision of long -delayed infrastructure which the President is pioneering ; corruption to which the PDP is incurably tied and the sustenance of the prevailing good days in the economy , a business – friendly government working day and night , creating more jobs and affordable life for the poor . ”

The presidential spokesman said the coming election was not about the settled certificate issue.

He added , “ This election isn ’ t about the settled issues of certification. No matter how honeyed their sweet words , don’ t believe them .

“ Their evil record can never be washed away. The PDP set a record of murdering opponents of government and corruption on a scale never seen anywhere before .

“ They put the national security at stake by diverting huge budgetary allocations to service their greed . Don ’ t believe their honeyed promises . ”

