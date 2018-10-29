Home | News | General | Buhari’s certificate: PDP’s court option a waste of time – Presidency
BREAKING: Real Madrid coach, Julen Lopetegui sacked! 
Oyedepo reveals sponsors of killer herdsmen

Buhari’s certificate: PDP’s court option a waste of time – Presidency



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 29/10/2018 16:53:00
  • 4
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

The Presidency on Monday described the decision of the Peoples Democratic Party to go to court over the certificate of President Muhammadu Buhari as a waste of time .Presidential spokesman , Garba Shehu , said this in a statement made available to journalists .

Shehu said the issue of the President’ s certificate was a settled one .

He said Buhari has West African School Certificate and higher qualifications which he said he got through hard work .

The statement read , “ We have read that the failed Peoples Democratic Party is going to court to challenge the President’ s West African School Certificate .

“ This is a waste of time because we have the record of this and of higher qualifications obtained by hard work and truly merited by Mr . President .
“ This certificate story is an old one . As Femi Adesina stated clearly , it is a settled issue in the courts .

“ To approach the court to pursue a matter long settled by the temple of justice is an abuse of the judicial system . It is shameful , disgusting and disgraceful .

“ It is clear to all at this time that the PDP , facing an imminent humiliating defeat , wants to sow division and chaos by seeking the destruction of the institutional structures that support our young democracy .

“ They are attacking the courts and the Police ; they are molesting INEC commissioners.

“ They are theatrical in spreading falsehoods against persons , including the President .

“ By doing these , they assume that they can take away attention from the discussions on issues gaining momentum in the country; the issue of internal security , which has been jeopardised by years of near -zero investment under 16 years of the PDP ; the provision of long -delayed infrastructure which the President is pioneering ; corruption to which the PDP is incurably tied and the sustenance of the prevailing good days in the economy , a business – friendly government working day and night , creating more jobs and affordable life for the poor . ”

The presidential spokesman said the coming election was not about the settled certificate issue.

He added , “ This election isn ’ t about the settled issues of certification. No matter how honeyed their sweet words , don’ t believe them .

“ Their evil record can never be washed away. The PDP set a record of murdering opponents of government and corruption on a scale never seen anywhere before .

“ They put the national security at stake by diverting huge budgetary allocations to service their greed . Don ’ t believe their honeyed promises . ”

DON'T MISS: Download Edujandon.com News app and get latest news updates directly to your phone!

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 Displaying 1 - 100 of 255