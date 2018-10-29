Home | News | General | AFCON qualifier: Nigeria name squad for South Africa clash
AFCON qualifier: Nigeria name squad for South Africa clash



  29/10/2018
Nigeria have again left out captain Mikel John Obi from next month ’ s crucial 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in South Africa after they named a 23 – man squad .China – based Mikel Obi , who made his Nigeria debut in 2005 , has not played for the country since he captained the team to the World Cup in Russia in June .

Officials have said the former Chelsea star was previously left out of the squad to allow him time to recover from niggling injuries .

But he has since fully recovered and is now playing regularly for his Chinese club , Tianjin Teda .

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has recalled Sporting Charleroi striker Victor Osimhen and midfielder Mikel Agu , who is based in Portugal.

Villarreal young forward Samuel Chukwueze has been handed his first call -up.

Nigeria play South Africa in Johannesburg on November 17 .

They top Group E with nine points from four matches, a point ahead of second -placed South Africa .

Nigeria will also host Uganda in a friendly at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba on November 20 .

Nigeria squad :

Goalkeepers : Francis Uzoho ( Elche / ESP ) , Ikechukwu Ezenwa ( Enyimba ) , Daniel Akpeyi ( Chippa United / RSA)

Defenders : Olaoluwa Aina ( Torino / ITA ) , Adeleye Aniyikaye ( IfeanyiUbah ) , Semi Ajayi ( Rotherham United / ENG) , Bryan Idowu ( Lokomotiv Moscow / RUS ) , William Ekong ( Udinese FC / ITA , ) , Leon Balogun ( Brighton & Hove Albion / ENG, ) , Kenneth Omeruo ( CD Leganes / SPA ) , Jamilu Collins ( SC Padeborn 07 / GER )

Midfielders : Oghenekaro Etebo ( Stoke City FC / ENG) , John Ogu ( Hapoel Be ’ er Sheva /ISRl ) , Mikel Agu ( Vitoria Setubal FC / POR )

Forwards : Ahmed Musa ( Al Nassr / KSA ) , Kelechi Iheanacho ( Leicester City / ENG) , Moses Simon ( Levante / ESP ) , Victor Osimhen ( Royal Charleroi / BEL ) , Odion Ighalo ( Changchun Yatai / CHN ) , Alex Iwobi ( Arsenal / ENG) , Samuel Kalu ( Bordeaux /FRA ) , Isaac Success ( Watford / ENG); Samuel Chukwueze ( Villarreal / ESP )

Standby : Henry Onyekuru ( Galatasaray /TUR ) , Chidozie Awaziem ( Porto / POR ) , Nyima Nwagua ( Kano Pillars) , Sunday Adetunji ( Enyimba ) , Junior Lokosa ( Kano Pillars)

( AFP )

