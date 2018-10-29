Home | News | General | Drone didn’t cause Leicester helicopter crash –police

The helicopter crash which killed Leicester City FC owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha was not caused by a police drone , Leicestershire Police said on Monday as investigations continue into how the accident happened .

Thai businessman Srivaddhanaprabha died along with four others when his helicopter crashed and then exploded outside the football club ’ s King Power Stadium on Saturday .



The incident occurred after a season 2018 / 2019 English Premier League match against West Ham United .

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch said it had recovered the flight data recorder .

It added it was going to remain in the city until the end of the week before transporting the wreckage to its facilities in Farnborough.

“ Today , our inspectors in Farnborough will start working on the recorder , which was subject to intense heat as a result of the post – accident fire , ” according to a statement from the AAIB, which investigates all civil aircraft accidents in Britain .

The cause of the crash remains unclear .

Leicestershire Police said on Twitter that their drone was not in flight when the helicopter left the stadium .

It came down in a car park outside the ground shortly after 1930 GMT , about an hour after the end the match .

Police named the other victims of the crash as passengers Izabela Roza Lechowiczas , Nursara Suknamai and Kaveporn Punpare , and pilot Eric Swaffer .

The Italian maker of the helicopter , Leonardo SpA , said it was ready to assist the investigation .

Vichai ’ s family , including his son and wife Aiyawatt and Aimon , arrived at the stadium on Monday to lay flowers among the mass of tributes already left by the club ’ s supporters .

Hundreds of people had queued since the morning to lay toys , scarves and bouquets to remember the much – loved owner who took over the club in 2010 .

He had overseen their incredible rise from the second tier to English Premier League title winners in 2016 .

Players and staff from the club were also at the stadium to pay their respects.

Leicester City’ s first – team squad had a short training session on Monday morning.

But the club ’ s fourth- round League Cup tie with Southampton , scheduled for Tuesday at the King Power , was postponed because of the accident .

( Reuters / NAN )

