Trump attacks Florida gov candidate, calls him ‘a thief’

US President Donald Trump attacked Florida’ s Democratic governorship candidate Andrew Gillum as a “ thief ” on Monday , accusing the Tallahassee mayor , who is African – American , of running a corrupt city .

The tweet against Gillum came after Trump said he would tone down his campaign rhetoric on Saturday following a shooting rampage at a synagogue in Pittsburgh that killed 11 Jewish worshippers .



“ In Florida, there is a choice between a Harvard / Yale educated man named @ RonDeSantisFL who has been a great Congressman and will be a great Governor – and a Dem who is a thief and who is Mayor of poorly run Tallahassee said to be one of the most corrupt cities in the Country !” Trump tweeted .

Trump has been accused of fueling racial tensions. He has described some Mexicans as “ rapists , ” branded a black congresswoman “ low IQ, ” and blamed “ both sides ” for deadly violence at a white supremacist rally last year in Virginia .

The president cited no evidence for his Gillum attack .

The FBI has been conducting a probe of alleged public corruption in Tallahassee , and while Gillum has said he has been told he is not the target , Republicans have used the investigation as a cudgel against him .

The progressive Gillum, who pulled off a shock victory in the Democratic Party primary in August , responded swiftly to Trump , saying on Twitter that the president “ is howling because he ’ s weak . Florida, go vote today . ”

The midterm elections are on November 6 , but several states including Florida allow early voting .

DeSantis himself has been widely criticized for urging Florida voters not to “ monkey this up ” by electing Gillum, a comment denounced as racist .

The governor ’ s race is rated a tossup by the Cook Political Report.

Gillum said earlier Monday that Trump ’ s predecessor Barack Obama will campaign with him Friday in Miami .

