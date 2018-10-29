Home | News | General | It is Israel’s responsibility to ensure Biafra stands –Nnamdi Kanu

The leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra , Nnamdi Kanu , has stated that Isreal has a responsibility to ensure that Biafra stands as an independent nation in Africa .

He said this in an interview moderated by one Adam Rotbard on an unidentified Israeli television station and shared on the interviewer ’ s Facebook page .



He said , “ Israel has to live up to their obligation to defend Judaism and Jewish faith all over the world . We are being persecuted . We are suffering as a people and I believe it is the responsibility of Israel to make sure that Biafra stands as an independent entity in Africa . ”

Kanu claims that over 50 million Igbo people practice Judaism . He said , “ Biafra has over 70 million people scattered all over the world . They have called us the wandering Jews of Africa . Those that identify themselves with their Jewish heritage are about 50 million people . ”

When asked if this number of people practised Judaism , he said , “ Yes , in terms of their prayers , in terms of the Torah that they read . A significant number of the population practise Judaism as we do in IPOB .

“ When Christianity came with colonialism , a lot of our Jewish practices were suppressed . We were made to feel ashamed of our Jewishness .

“ We want to go back to the way we were before the British came . Most of our problems were basically made by the British.

“ We want an independent Jewish State, a Biafra that is absolutely independent of anything that has to do with Nigeria , for the simple reason that we were independent before the British came .

“ There is a paranoia that , should Biafra get closer to Israel , 70 million people would somehow flock to the land of Israel , but that is not the case . We are seeking Biafra , so we can get and return to Biafra .

Kanu also alleged that the Nigerian Army tried to kill him . He said , “ Nigerian Army came to my house to kill me . They killed 28 people in the process . ”

When asked why he wasn ’ t killed , he said , “ My people evacuated me before they could get to me . And they smuggled me out of Nigeria .

“ I would say , I ’ m relieved that I managed to make it to the only place that I feel safe in the whole world ( Israel ) . I could have gone back to England , but I still don’ t feel safe enough to go back to England . ”

