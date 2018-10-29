Home | News | General | JUST IN: Again, soldiers clash with Shiites

Members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria on Monday clashed with soldiers in Nyanya area of the Federal Capital Territory .

It was gathered that trouble started when soldiers at a military checkpoint prevented the Shiite procession from coming to Abuja, leading to a clash .

Many of the INM members were said to have been shot in the incident .

A similar clash between soldiers and Shiite members led to the killing of two persons at Zuba on Saturday .

Details later

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...