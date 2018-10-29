JUST IN: Again, soldiers clash with Shiites
- 29/10/2018 12:05:00
- 5
- 0
Members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria on Monday clashed with soldiers in Nyanya area of the Federal Capital Territory .
It was gathered that trouble started when soldiers at a military checkpoint prevented the Shiite procession from coming to Abuja, leading to a clash .
Many of the INM members were said to have been shot in the incident .
A similar clash between soldiers and Shiite members led to the killing of two persons at Zuba on Saturday .
Details later
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles