Fayose regains freedom
- 29/10/2018 12:04:00
- 6
- 0
Former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose , has been released from detention after fulfilling the terms of his bail conditions .
His spokesman , Lere Olayinka , shared the news on his Twitter handle , @ OlayinkaLere , tweeted , “ Fayose just regained his freedom . He left the Federal High Court, Ikoyi a few minutes ago . We will meet @ officialEFCC at the court from November 19 . Thank you Nigerians . ”
See his tweet:
Fayose just regained his freedom. He left the Federal High Court, Ikoyi a few minutes ago.
We will meet @officialEFCC
at the court from November 19.
Thank you Nigerians.
— Lere Olayinka – Aresa 1 (@OlayinkaLere) October 29, 2018
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles