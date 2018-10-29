Home | News | General | Fayose regains freedom
Fayose regains freedom



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  29/10/2018 12:04:00
Former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose , has been released from detention after fulfilling the terms of his bail conditions .

His spokesman , Lere Olayinka , shared the news on his Twitter handle , @ OlayinkaLere , tweeted , “ Fayose just regained his freedom . He left the Federal High Court, Ikoyi a few minutes ago . We will meet @ officialEFCC at the court from November 19 . Thank you Nigerians . ”
Fayose just regained his freedom. He left the Federal High Court, Ikoyi a few minutes ago.
We will meet @officialEFCC
at the court from November 19.
Thank you Nigerians.

— Lere Olayinka – Aresa 1 (@OlayinkaLere) October 29, 2018

