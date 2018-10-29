Home | News | General | Fayose regains freedom

Former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose , has been released from detention after fulfilling the terms of his bail conditions .



His spokesman , Lere Olayinka , shared the news on his Twitter handle , @ OlayinkaLere , tweeted , “ Fayose just regained his freedom . He left the Federal High Court, Ikoyi a few minutes ago . We will meet @ officialEFCC at the court from November 19 . Thank you Nigerians . ”

See his tweet:

Fayose just regained his freedom. He left the Federal High Court, Ikoyi a few minutes ago.

We will meet @officialEFCC

at the court from November 19.

Thank you Nigerians. — Lere Olayinka – Aresa 1 (@OlayinkaLere) October 29, 2018

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...