Why one term is not enough for me - President Buhari

- President Muhammadu Buhari says one term is not enough to fix Nigeria's problem

- He calls on Nigerians to return him to power in the 2019 general elections

- President Buhari says the people will soon begin to see the fruits of the efforts made by his administration in fixing the country

As the 2019 general elections draw nearer, President Muhammadu Buhari has said it will require more than one election cycle to fix Nigeria and deliver the promised change.

According to the president, the fruits of the efforts he has made in fixing the country since he took the mantle of leadership will soon begin to manifest, Punch reports.

Legit.ng gathers that President Buhari, who made the assurance on Monday, October 29, while delivering the 75th anniversary business lecture of the Island Club in Lagos, called on Nigerians to re-elect him for a second term.

The minister of power, works and housing, Babatunde Fashola, delivered the lecture titled “Nation building and institutional development, lessons for Nigeria from the Island Club at 75” on behalf of the president.

The president said: “It took more than one term and one election cycle of the chairman of Island Club to build this hall just as it will require more than one election cycle to build the nation and deliver change.

“The process of change and reform did not happen because Island Club did anything; it happened because people, members of the club, and I believe, non-members, who were men of goodwill, chose to act."

According to the president, his reforms in the power sector has led to improved power supply. He said this improvement had rubbed off on small-scale businesses in the country.

Buhari added: “It is because of these small business owners, hard-working Nigerians that I am offering myself to serve for one more time."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state said President Muhammadu Buhari must be elected for a second term to continue his good works for the country.

Bello said people who love Nigeria would support Buhari to run for second term so that he could strengthen the nations institutions of governance and assure a greater nation.

Speaking in a statement through his director general, media and publicity, Kingsley Fanwo, the governor said Buhari remained the most respected and most popular candidate for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He said: “We are a Democratic Party who will do everything within the ambience of the rule of law. But we cannot forget that our party has the most respected, the most popular and the most incorrigible material in the person of President Muhammadu Buhari."

