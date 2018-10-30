Home | News | General | Man, 38, allegedly rapes neighbour’s 2-yr-old girl

…How can I? She calls me daddy—Suspect

By Esther Onyegbula

A 38-year-old commercial bus driver has been arrested for allegedly defiling a neighbour’s two-year-old child that was kept in his care at Taiwo Street, in Agbado-Ijaye area of Lagos.

Vanguard gathered that the child’s mother went to buy some provisions in the neighbourhood, leaving her daughter in the care of the suspect, Sola Ewulo.

On arrival, she said she could not find her daughter or the suspect.

A moment later, she said she saw the toddler on the corridor, struggling to walk and at the same time scratching and touching her private part.

‘We’re not letting you in’, Trump warns migrants

On closer observation, she said she noticed some whitish substance dripping from her vagina, consequent upon which she raised the alarm that attracted other tenants.

On enquiry, the baby was said to have mentioned Ewulo’s name, thereby prompting his arrest.

Ewulo, a father of three girls, however, denied the allegation. Rather he said that the child doted on him and even called him daddy.

He said: “How can I rape a child who calls me daddy. She usually runs to meet me whenever she sees me. I went to work and by the time I came back, they arrested me that I raped the child.

“What have I to do with a two-year-old child that is like a daughter to me?”

Lagos State Police Command boss, Edgal Imohimi, who paraded the suspect before journalists, said the suspect would be charged to court as soon as doctors turn in their report of the test conducted on the child.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...