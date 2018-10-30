Home | News | General | 2019: Labour calls for restraint among politicians
2019: Labour calls for restraint among politicians



By Dennis Agbo

ENUGU—THE Senior Staff Association of Statutory Corporations and Government Owned Companies, SSASCGOC, has called on politicians to exercise restraint as the country goes into 2019 elections.

Greed for power is the cause of APC crisis in Enugu – Ogbodo

Labour

In a communique issued at the end of its meeting in Enugu, the association advised the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to remain unbiased  as the umpire and ensure that the general elections were free, fair and credible.

FG’s $1.8m daily on feeding of school children (1)

National president of the union, Comrade Muhammad Yunusa and the secretary, Comrade Ayo Olorunfemi also commended government’s efforts at fighting insecurity and criminality in the country.

It however urged President Muhammadu Buhari to combat “the nefarious acts of herdsmen, kidnappings and Boko Haram insurgency in the country “.

They frowned at the non-payment of workers salaries in the states despite the release of bailout funds and Paris Club refunds to them.

“We hereby call on state governments to pay  salaries owed workers in order to ameliorate the sufferings and hardship being experienced by workers,” it said.

