Police arrest 93 suspects over Kaduna crisis

By Kingsley Omonobi & Joseph Erunke

ABUJA—THE Nigeria Police yesterday said no fewer than 93 suspects were arrested over the latest ethno-religious crisis that engulfed Kasuwar Magani town and other parts of Kaduna South Senatorial zone of Kaduna State claiming the lives of 55 persons besides destruction of property worth several millions of naira.

This came as the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, directed Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 7 Headquarters to meet with all the stakeholders in the state to sustain the normalcy that has been restored.

The Force Headquarters, in a statement by its spokesman, Jimoh Moshood, said 43 suspects out of the number were undergoing prosecution at the moment.

The statement also said 50 suspects in police custody were “under investigation and will be arraigned in court soon. Investigation is being intensified to arrest other suspects still at large. The Police in the state in collaboration with other security and safety agencies will continue the confidence building patrols throughout the state and sustain the normalcy that have been restored,” it assured.

Meanwhile, the police paraded 10 suspects in arrested in connection with kidnapping,armed robbery and criminal conspiracy in Kastsina State.

Items recovered from the suspects, according to Mr Moshood,included five AK47 rifles; one locally made Pump Action Riflle and 105 AK47 ammunition

