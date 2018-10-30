Home | News | General | FG, IFAD collaborate on agric value chain devt to boost food security

…as National Commodity Alliance Forum holds October 30

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA-THE Federal Government and International Fund for Agricultural Development, IFAD, at the weekend, disclosed collaboration on agric value chain development to boost food security in the country.

Co-founder Olisaeloka Peter Okocha Jr (R) and Chief Agronomist Gbolahan Folarin (L) are seen investigating newly cultivated yam seedlings at the PS Nutrac Farm on June 5, 2018, in Wasinmi, near Abeokuta.

PS Nutrac Int. Ltd is an agriculture venture in Nigeria that aims to lead the agriculture industry into the future through utilising new aeroponics technologies and growing methods to address efficiency in food production, security, research and development. / AFP PHOTO /

This was made known by the Value Chain Development Programme Knowledge Management and Communication Advisor, IFAD, Vera Onyilo, in Abuja.

Onyilo also explained that buoyed by a successful implementation of developmental objectives under the Value Chain Development Programme, VCDP, the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and IFAD are partnering to convene a national workshop on Commodity Alliance Forum, CAF, with theme, ‘Partnership for Enhancing Productivity and Marketing for Sustainable Agri-Business’ from October 30- 31st, 2018, in Abuja.

The CAF which was pioneered by the VCDP in six states of Anambra, Benue, Ebonyi, Niger, Ogun and Taraba, has successfully galvanized smallholder farmers’ productivity and access to markets in the rice and cassava value chains using the innovative Public Private Producer Partnership (4ps) model.

CAF also serves as strategic partnership between farmers, key private sector players and government to facilitate business transactions, knowledge sharing, as well as policy dialogue, an initiative that has culminated into ready market for the farmers as well as access to extension services, agro inputs and financial services.

She said: “Objectives under the Value Chain Development Programme, VCDP, the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and International Fund for Agricultural Development, IFAD, are partnering to convene a national workshop on the Commodity Alliance Forum, CAF, with theme, ‘Partnership for Enhancing Productivity and Marketing for Sustainable Agri-Business’ from October 30- 31st, 2018, in Abuja.

“The CAF which was pioneered by the VCDP in six states of Anambra, Benue, Ebonyi, Niger, Ogun and Taraba, has successfully galvanized smallholder farmers’ productivity and access to markets in the rice and cassava value chains using the innovative Public Private Producer Partnership (4ps) model.

“VCDP seeks to replicate the CAF model across the country. The Event is expected to converge players in the commodity value chains to share their knowledge and experiences, in a bid to guarantee increased private sector participation in agricultural commodity development in Nigeria, while also charting a roadmap for the establishment of the Commodity Alliance Forum, CAF, in the 36 States of the country, as well as the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.”

According to her the ensuing CAF stakeholders’ relationship has yielded significant results, a major one being the receipt of 150,000mt of rice paddy from rural farmers in the six States under the programme. This represents an estimated income of $63.6 million to the hands of the rural smallholder farmers.

From a macroeconomic parameter, it represents 150,000 metric tonnes import substitution and $63.6 million foreign exchange savings to Nigeria, hence a great support to the Nigerian government’s agricultural promotion policy, which primarily targets import substitution.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...