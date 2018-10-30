Home | News | General | Buhari should be preparing to hand over to Atiku – Udeogaranya

By Ebun Sessou

AFTER a failed presidential aspiration on the platform of All Progressives Congress, APC, Chief Charles Udeogaranya has shifted support to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential standard-bearer, Atiku Abubakar, saying President Buhari should be preparing his hand-over notes as 2019 is for Atiku.

Igbo World Assembly insists on restructuring, devolution of powers

Charles Udo Udeogaranya

According to him, “ While President Muhammadu Buhari has tried his best and made slight impact that was overwhelmed by various national needs that are so critically expedient, the overall national interest and patriotism committed towards a better Nigeria should prevail.

S-East intelligentia restates support for Atiku, Obi

“President Buhari should understand that his administration lacks understanding of Nigeria’s current predicaments, acceptable vision by Nigerians, leadership and managerial strategies, formidable team, focus and creativity required to lead a stormy nation like Nigeria.

“The greatest obstacle against President Buhari is the unprecedented high level of hopelessness among majority of Nigerians to give him another chance to redeem himself and that’s the core reason that he needs to accept that the evening has indeed come.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...