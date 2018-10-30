Home | News | General | Ex-Lagos Speaker, 49 others nabbed over murder of policeman

By Evelyn Usman

A former Speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr. Joko Pelumi, has been arrested alongside 49 other suspected cultists by Lagos State Police Command over the murder of a Deputy Superintendent of Police in Lagos.

Gridlock: Police launches Operation Restore Sanity on Lagos roads

Edgal Imohimi

The deceased DSP, Akingbolu Akindele, attached to Area ‘N’ Ijede, as gathered, led a team of anti-cultism policemen to effect the arrest of some suspected cultists, who were initiating new members at an undisclosed location in Ikorodu.

CHINWE NWAEBILI thrills on how women can lead men successfully

They were said to have successfully arrested some of the cultists and were taking them to their waiting van when other cultists, who had regrouped, attacked them.

In the process, DSP Akindele was killed and his AK-47 rifle snatched. Another policeman, an Assistant Superintendent, who was also abducted, later escaped.

Edgal narrates events

Briefing newsmen on the arrest yesterday, the Command’s boss, Imohimi Edgal, said when the news reached him, he mobilised the Area Commander ‘N’ Ijede to get the perpetrators arrested.

The operatives, according to him, “got information that the suspects were hibernating at the residence of former Speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr. Joko Pelumi.

“During a search of his residence, some of the cultists were arrested, while a Police rifle was found buried at a waterfront at Ijede.

“Investigation into the case led to the arrest of 49 suspects, including the former Speaker. All arrested suspects are being investigated at the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, SCIID, Yaba, and will be immediately charged to court.

“This fight against cultism should not be left to the Police alone. We are not only after cultists, but their sponsors as well, no matter how highly placed they are.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...