…As monarch petitions Fayemi over indiscriminate arrest of subjects for cultism

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

ADO-EKITI—THE Owa Ilogbo of Ilogbo Ekiti in Ido/Osi local governmenta area of Ekiti State, Oba Edward Oke Ajayi, yesterday, petitioned Governor Kayode Fayemi, over the indiscriminate arrest of his subjects by the police over what he called trumped-up allegation of cultism.

Oba Ajayi, in a petition dated October 28, 2018, urged the governor to intervene in the crisis that broke out among some youths resulting in the death of a man identified as Bolu Adeleye.

The monarch said: “I wish to inform you sir, that the news going round the media and town about the crisis was purely cooked up lies. I hereby write to brief you on what really happened, the role I have played and the situation of things now. It happened on Sunday, October 21.

“On Monday 22nd October, 2018, as a king of the town I called for a peace meeting inviting the chiefs to settle the matter between these youths. Those that arrived earlier and were seated with me at the palace were Chief Ajirowa, Chief Obalua, Chief Olosun and Chief Alawo Ifa.

“A version of those fighting was also seated and they are: Bayo Omotoso, Ajayi Adeyemi, Femi Oluwadare, Jimoh Hameed, Ajirotutu Ojo, Olajide Morakinyo and Oluwateru Kayode, while waiting for the other aggrieved group for the meeting to commence.

“The other aggrieved group which consists of Kayode Omojola, Gbenga Omojola, Femi Olabamijo and Apiaka, arrived at the palace, instead of sitting down for the discussion, one of them used the walking stick in his hand to hit the boys seated in my presence and other invited chiefs.”

