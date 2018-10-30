Home | News | General | Wasted years comment: You’re partisan, Fayose tells Anglican Bishop

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

ADO-EKITI—FORMER governor of Ekiti State, Mr. Ayodele Fayose, yesterday, advised the Anglican Bishop of Ekiti Diocese, Rt Revd. Christopher Omotunde to relinquish his position as a cleric and join active politics.

Fayose, through his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Idowu Adelusi, was reacting to a statement by the Anglican Bishop describing Fayose’s tenure as a waste and non-beneficial to Ekiti people.

Adelusi said: “Only a cleric, trying to justify the blatant rigging of the last Ekiti governorship election by the All Progressives Congress, APC, would describe the physical transformation of Ekiti by the Fayose administration as a waste.

“Even the blind feels the good works of Fayose and perhaps Bishop Omotunde and the likes need to change their eye glasses to see well.

“Our fathers have a saying that it is disheartening when one hears a statement of gullibility from a place where one expects to hear the words of wisdom.

“The records of the Fayose administration are there for all to see. The Ekiti people, who Fayose served for almost eight years, know that his time was a great blessing to them, which is why they call him the architect of modern Ekiti. Bishop Omotunde should remove his priest’s garment and mount the soap box if he is minded to be this politically partisan.”

Reacting to the Bishop’s comment about developmental projects from the Federal government to the state, Fayose said: “Assuming that was the case, it only confirmed President Muhammadu Buhari as an autocrat who must not be criticised, and not a democrat who should take criticisms in his stride.

“We make bold to say that Ekiti State, under Fayose and PDP, has witnessed more economic and physical development in the last four years when compared to neighbouring APC-controlled states which have openly venerated President Buhari as their god-father. What has Ondo, Osun, Oyo, Ogun benefited from the Federal Government? What has even Lagos, where the APC national leader comes from, benefited?”

