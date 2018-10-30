Home | News | General | Ekiti lawmaker dies three days after being shot

…As Fayemi swears in SSG, COS, two commissioners

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

ADO-EKITI—A member of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Mr. Michael Adedeji, who was shot last week Friday in Ado Ekiti, has been confirmed dead.

Adedeji was shot by gunmen, who trailed him into Ado Ekiti while returning to the state from Akure, Ondo State.

Governor Kayode Fayemi described the killing as unfortunate and shocking, urging the security agencies in the state to fish out the killers and also stop all politically motivated killings in the state.

The Speaker, Ekiti State House of Assembly, Mr. Adeniran Alagbada, confirmed that the lawmaker died yesterday morning at the Federal Teaching Hospital, Ido Ekiti, FETHI, where he received treatment before his death.

He was first admitted at the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital, Ado Ekiti before being referred to FETHI.

Speaking with journalists on the incident, the Speaker linked the attack to assassination, saying: “None of his belongings were taken away by these assailants.

“Some people threatened him on facebook that they would deal with him for betraying ex-Governor Fayose before he was shot. They were not happy with the way he has been cooperating with Fayemi.

Fish out killers of APC Chieftain, Fayemi tells police

“They trailed him from Akure and when he thought he could take a reverse and escaped, they shot him at close range from where the killers were hiding, so the killing was predetermined.”

Also, mourning the late lawmaker Fayemi said the state will put up new security apparatuses to tackle all forms of killings in the state.

The governor said this while swearing in the new Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji and his Chief of Staff, Biodun Omoleye, in Ado Ekiti.

Those also sworn-in as commissioners were: Mr Wale Fapohunda as Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice and Mr. Dapo Kolawole, is to superintend over Finance Ministry.

Fayemi said: “This death came to us as unfortunate and shocking. But we are going to put up new security measures to ensure that Ekiti is safe for all of us. The kind of security we are going to put in place won’t be one that will make government part of security agents like we have in the past. We will allow them do their jobs while we provide the needed logistics.

Ekiti debts: DMO, Fayose bicker over state liability

“This is a challenge that the security agencies must do more to protect our people. They have to be alive to their responsibilities.”

The governor urged the new appointees to see hard work, diligence and honesty as their watchwords, saying they should also be loyal to the government and the people at the grassroots.

