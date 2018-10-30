Home | News | General | Why schools in Bayelsa remain shut —Dickson

By Samuel Oyadongha

YENAGOA— GOVERNOR Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State has given reasons schools in the predominantly riverine state which were closed on September 29, 2018, as a result of flooding have not been reopened.

He said the schools would not be reopened in a hurry because of the need to protect children, who are vulnerable to water-borne diseases.

Vanguard also reliably learned that the state government’s decision was informed by the reports of the invasion of schools and residential areas by snakes and other dangerous reptiles.

Dickson in a media chat in Yenagoa, however, assured the people of the state that the schools would not be closed for too long going by reports of the assessment of the level of the flood by a committee led by the Commissioner for Education, Mr. Jonathan Obuebite.

The governor noted that while the flood had started to recede, the government was more concerned about the health and safety of the children.

His words, “We ordered a forced closure of all schools about a month ago to ensure the safety of the children.

“But now that the flood is receding, we will do everything possible to make our schools conducive before announcing the resumption of schools.

“Let me assure you that, that will not be too long from now. The State Ministry of Education is monitoring the water level and making daily reports to me.

“We are not in a hurry to push children who are vulnerable to harm’s way.”

