I‘ll not retrench workers, Obaseki assures

By Gabriel Enogholase

BENIN—EDO State governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has disclosed that his administration is working towards making the state-owned media houses formidable primary sources of information, noting that he would not retrench workers.

Obaseki

He disclosed this yesterday in Benin when Mrs. Nefishetu Yakubu-led executive of Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Edo Council, paid him a courtesy visit in Government House, Benin.

He said ‘’Our goal is to reposition Edo as an information hub in this part of the world and we are working to resuscitate the state-owned Nigerian Observer Newspaper and Edo Broadcasting Service.

‘’The Nigerian Observer will be split into two components, the Printing Press and the Publishing Company while the Midwest Newspaper Limited would also be restructured.

“I do not believe in the retrenchment of workers, but giving them the opportunity to improve themselves through training and retraining.”

