Buhari’ll give assent to Electoral Act Amendment Bill —Rep

Abuja—Hajia Aishatu Dukku, Chairman, House Committee on Electoral and Political Parties’ Matters, has given the assurance that President Muhammadu Buhari will soon sign the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill into law.
Dukku, who represents the All Progressives Congress (APC) from Gombe State, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja.
NAN reports that the National Assembly last week passed the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill after addressing some concerns raised by the president.
NAN also reports that on Aug. 30 the president returned the bill to the National Assembly after withholding his assent for the second time.
a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Sen. Ita Enang, said the Preident declined his assent due to some “drafting issues that remain unaddressed following the prior revisions to the bill.”
