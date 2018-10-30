Home | News | General | TREATMENT FOR HEPATITIS B : This Remedy Would Help Cure Your Hepatitis B Permanently In Just 8 Weeks.

Are you afflicted with any form of hepatitis? Do you have anyone who is a victim of this ailment and is seeking immediate remedy? Below is how i was able to fight hepatitis B despite my negligence and ignorance.

Hepatitis is a liver disease caused by the hepatitis B virus which could be easily contracted from a victim through contact of body fluids. This could be either through sexual contact, blood contact or even saliva. It could also be contracted if by chance a person consumes the waste passed out from a carrier. Slight contact with these fluids can transmit the disease. If not treated with caution, this hepatitis virus would gradually grow into a more severe state which is know as the Hepatitis B. This is the state which results in scarring of the liver, abnormal functionality of the liver and in due time, liver cancer. These symptoms would only show after the hepatitis A has developed into hepatitis B and I’ve had my own share of it.

In my case, I didn’t believe I could be a victim of hepatitis because I thought it could only be contracted from living recklessly because I quite knew a little about it. Little did I know that a slight contact with the disease could change my life permanently. This is to enlighten about the fact that hepatitis could be contracted in several ways.

I started feeling pains around the upper area of my stomach not consistently though but I felt it was just a slight ache from work. At 32 and working with a Television Station (name withheld) as an Editor. I had reasons to always sit for long hours so I assumed it was just a random pain. My greatest regret was not going for immediate check-up. About a 2 Months later or thereabout of the stomach pains it started taking me up to 40 minutes to get up from the bed because of the pain around my stomach area. I could not carry out simple activities like cleaning the house or even bathing myself. For about a week of the reoccurring pain, it suddenly went away. This was the first stage of hepatitis which I didn’t know about. Other symptoms were pains around my joints and loss of appetite. I could not eat solid nor liquid. I started becoming very lean and I threw up every little thing I managed to eat or drink thinking it was malaria I was taking treatments for Malaria and typhoid. I know the discomfort that comes with having to bear the pain of urinating. This made me even avoids drinking water.

After the early stages of severe pain and loss of appetite, I started vomiting and feeling fatigued even after long hours of rest. I immediately went to the physician around my neighbourhood because my doctor wasn’t accessible at that point in time. This was another mistake I wish I didn’t make because I was slowly killing myself. The physician told me it was probably food poisoning and gave me some bottles of water to use. These bottles included pain relievers which I took morning, afternoon and night. I was also given gastric juice which I took morning and night. Even after this, I didn’t see any improvements. I still continued using the water then later started visiting hospitals.

I was referred from one hospital to another before I was told i’m living with hepatitis A. I was given another set of tablets which were supposed to manage it well. I kept using these capsules day and night and thought I would be cured.

About a month after, I woke up one morning and knew all was not well. I looked into the mirror and saw that my eyes were yellow and my face was covered with rashes. I was able to drag myself to hospital for immediate check up. The doctor broke the news of hepatitis B and recommend an immediate operation on my liver because a large portion of it had injuries. This meant I was close to having liver cancer. My case of hepatitis must have been caused by contaminated water. The tricky thing about hepatitis B is you’d only start experiencing full symptoms after about 21 days after the virus must have fully developed from hepatitis A.

Through all this I kept working which turned out to be the best decision I ever made. So one afternoon I was tired of working and I wanted to relax by listening to the radio and there came my Solution. As I started listening and I heard it was about liver I just paid close attention to it and noted the number down. At first I felt the price of the Supposed treatment was outrageous but the thinking of the money I’ve wasted and the thought of me getting operated I thought to myself that what’s not to risk there so I put a call through and placed an order

I got the delivery the second day and after 1-2 weeks of consistent use, I saw changes huge changes. I used the dosages as I was directed to. I was able to urinate easily and my appetite gradually came back but I slept a lot even in the office the sleeping was bad. Though It was able to replenish my body with supplements that helped heal the wounds on my liver. I didn’t know how it worked but I felt really good after a long while the cost of the treatment was worth it because it worked like wonders.

I was advised to go back for thorough check up to ensure I was cured of the ailment. The doctor took samples of my urine, saliva and blood. After conducting test after test, I was able to conquer hepatitis B.

That’s the same reason why I’m here today after a lot of money.

This is my Testimony. It was tough but I came through.

Nicolas Ibiyemi.

That is why I am introducing this Supplement to you today for you to benefit from what I too have benefited from taking a risk. I’m quite comfortable right now I don’t really need any money or gain from it. The Supplement is a from a Chinese company called Norland and I can assure you it really works with absolutely NO SIDE EFFECTS.

INTRODUCING

Mebo GI and Hypogl ycemic Herbal Capsules

1 Bottle of Mebo GI and 1 Hypogl ycemic Herbal is 45,000 Naira

2 Bottles of Mebo GI and 2 Hypogl ycemic Herbal is 83,0000 Naira (The MOST RECOMMENDED – THIS IS THE COMPLETE PACKAGE FOR THE SUPPLEMENT)

Firstly, the thing about having any health issue is that you cant just give up on it you have to continue looking for a cure because your body is not just a car you can dump when its faulty you just have to repair the fault and you cant regret it.

Now I understand you may think people online will do anything to sell their products but some of these researches stated above has proven a lot and you can see for yourselves

it Cures any Liver problem easily in 60 days

The Hypogl ycemic herbal Effect

Hypogl ycemic Herbal Capsules is used for auxiliary protective function for chemical liver injury. It supplies the liver the key micro nutrients it needs for stability and optimal functioning.

Three key constituents of Hypogl ycemic Herbal Capsules are L-cys teine, Soy Iecithin and Pue raria Iobata Extract among others.

L-cysteine is essentially used as glua thione antidote and for flushing heavy metals, scavenging free radicals while Soy lecithin effectively acts on fats and stones. The functions of Pue raria Iobata Extract are for detoxification and repair

BiIirubin is an important index reflecting the excretion function of the liver, when biIirubin levels fall, the liver function enhances.

Protein is indispensable to liver patients, sufficient protein can protect the function of liver cells, promote the regeneration of hepa tocytes, prevent 3dema, blood and ascites.

Vitamins with liver store vitamins, and involved in the metabolism of the liver. When the liver is damaged, it will affect the absorption of vitamins. When there is a vitamin deficiency, should be promptly filled. Such as vitamin B2, vitamin B6, foIic acid, vitamin B1, vitamin C, vitamin B12, vitamin E, vitamin K and so on.

Zinc. Liver function needs zinc to assist, according to statistics, hepatitis patients generally have a lack of zinc situation, will cause loss of appetite and abdominal distension and other illnesses.

Hypogl ycemic Herbal Capsules supplies the liver all the micro nutrients it needs for stability and optimal functioning.

Key ingredients include: Schis andra extract（Chemical liver injury, Manner three subsidies）Pueraria Iobata Extract (detoxification, repair, effect is more than a hundredfold of ordinary raw materials Soy lecithin (fat, stone), L-cyst eine (gIuta thione antidote, heavy metals, scavenging free radicals) and Vitamin B1 (essential nutrients to maintain normal digestive system)

Mebo GI Effect

MEBO GI capsule provides an innovative formulation that mimics mucus naturally secreted by mucosa and adheres to the GI lining to protect the mucosa from further injury or irritation. It isolates GI lesions from the low pH environment of the stomach so as to promote physiological regeneration and repair of mucosal membrane. Provides regenerative nutrients to the GI Tract to stimulate self-healing of the body via cultivation of stem cells. Reduces or eliminates scarring of the GI lining to promote efficient absorption of nutrients and prevent relapse of GI disorders.

Applications:

– Enhancing absorption of nutrients from food

– Promoting regeneration and health of normal cells in the body

– Maintaining homeostasis of the body

Repair & Regeneration of Mucosa of the Gastrointestinal (GI) Tract

– Peptic Ulcer

– Gastroduodenal ulcer

– Gastritis

– Esophagitis

– Gastro-Esophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)

– Damage to mucosa due to radiation and chemotherapy

– Cancer in the GI Tract (e.g., gastric cancer, colon cancer)

Here’s what This Mebo GI and hypogl ycemic Herbal Capsules Can Do To Help You:

Mebo GI (GastroInestinal Capsule) and the Hypogl ycemic Herbal Capsule work hand in hand to Cure Liver Problems

Time-tested, proven and all-natural ways to PREVENT & REVERSE the 3 main categories of Fatty Liver Disease: Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (AFLD), Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) and Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatisis (NASH).

The perfect LIVER-CLEANSING DETOX guaranteed to give your liver the care and attention it needs to recover and thrive, and dramatically improve your health and well being.

This is POTENT HERBS that will purify and cleanse your liver and restore it to its optimum state FAST, giving you the energy and vitality of a teenager!

This will boost and restore your immune system damaged by fatty Liver over the years, and clear off any trace of Hepatitis virus in your system.



THESE SUPPLEMENTS COME WITH A GUARANTEE OF MONEY BACK POLICY

This Product is approved by NAFDAC!

FeedBack From People That Have Used This Powerful Hepatitis and Liver Remedy

Testimony 1

“I’ve never felt better”

“I was diagnosed with Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease 4 years ago and it absolutely terrified me. I drank regularly, but I had no idea how much it had affected my liver, and how important my liver actually was to my health. Thanks to your recommendation I’ve been able to reverse the damage I caused and I’ve never felt better. Thank you so much!”

Gift Gusto South Africa

Testimony 2

“You are a Life Saver!”

“Wisdom, I just wanted to say thank you for what you have done for me. Your advice and guidance have been life-changing. I was depressed, overweight and suffering terribly before my husband found your website and bought your drugs for me. I was diagnosed of Hepatitis B Virus and it has tormented my health for a long time. I followed your recommendation to the letter and now I feel so much better and after taking the suplement my health improved and as you advised I should go back for checkup after a month of taking the supplement; I did that and my doctor was amazed at what he saw…! You are a LIFE SAVER!”

Ifunanya From Owerri

Testimony 3

“My liver function has improved beyond belief”

“Your recommendation has put all of my Docs to shame. I have had NASH for 7 years and I honestly thought there was nothing I could do about it – but only because my Doctors have been so useless. All they did was put me on a variety of different medication. I’m so glad I found your natural solution before it was too late. I have not only lost weight, but my liver function has improved beyond belief which has had a massive (and very positive) effect on my overall health.”

Musa From Kano

Testimony 4

“Very quickly, a week after beginning the treatment, I felt better, I had a different attitude, and my skin wasn’t yellow anymore. It was a major change. And when the results of the study showed that I had no viral load anymore (that is, the hepatitis virus was no longer in my blood), I was overjoyed. It was one of the happiest moments of my life. A dream come true.”

Mrs Vicky Eghosa – Asaba

Testimony 5

“The difference has been amazing”

“I was told I had Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatisis. The advice and help out there are almost non-existent so I struggled to understand what I needed to do. Your drugs recommendation has made everything so much easier. Not only do I now understand my condition and what caused it, but I know EXACTLY what I need to do to make myself better. I have already seen a great improvement to my health.”

Ese From Abuja

* Testimonials Published With Customer Permission.

“Don’t Just Treat the Symptoms… Fix the Cause!”

It’s time to STOP treating your body like you don’t care about it.

Your liver is the second most important organ you have, carrying out over 800 vital functions all day, every day!

But right now, your liver is not working as it should, because it CAN’T…

It’s full of fat, toxins and inflammation – and this is causing all of your current symptoms, like tiredness, muscle fatigue, headaches, brain-fog, skin discoloration, difficulty sleeping, abdominal pain, weight gain, bad skin, jaundice, and much more!

And it’s no use wasting your time and money trying to treat these symptoms with painkillers, medication, caffeine or energy drinks to get you through each day.

These things MASK your symptoms and alleviate them for a few hours ONLY. They do nothing to fix the underlying cause – which is your fatty liver.

Right now, I’m giving you the chance to reverse your fatty liver, claim back your health and start enjoying your life again!

So the next question you’re probably asking yourself is this…

“How Much Will It Cost Me To Get My Hands On Fatty Liver Remedy/Hepatitis Remedy?”

