UNIUYO yet to receive take-off grant after 27 years —VC

By Chioma Onuegbu

The Management of the University of Uyo (UNIUYO), Akwa Ibom State, has expressed concern that 27 years after the institution was taken over by the Federal Government, it has not been given its take-off grant.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Enefiok Essein, while briefing newsmen yesterday in Uyo on activities that would mark the institution’s 24th convocation ceremony scheduled to hold on November 3, 2018, said with the take-off grant the institution would acquire more befitting structures.

Essien further disclosed that 4,539 graduands would participate in the convocation ceremony. This number is made up of 631 postgraduates, 3,678 undergraduates and 230 sub-degrees.

“Thirty-two of the graduates have first class and one honorary doctorate degree will be awarded.’’

Worried by the dearth of infrastructure in the institution Prof. Essien said efforts by successive administrations to get the federal government to address the issue did not yield results.

He commended the state government, the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC and Exxon Mobil for assisting the institution in the provision of infrastructure.

