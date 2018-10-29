Home | News | General | Oil thieves threaten Rivers community

*Criminal operate under smokescreen of Ijaw Youth Council

*For permitting govt to use town as base to demolish illegal oil refineries

By Davies Iheamnachor

BILLE – OIL thieves working under the cover of Ijaw Youth Council, IYC, Ke Clan Chapter, have warned that they would march into Bille community in Degema Local Government Area, Rivers State, for supposedly allowing security agencies to use the locality as an operational base to demolish illegal crude oil refining sites in the area.

*Oil Vandals

Following the threats contained in a video clip, which was released recently, apprehension has enveloped the people, as true to the warning of the gang, unknown gunmen, October 16, physically attacked two villagers on the New Calabar River.

Presently, Bille women dread going to fishing outside the precincts of the community for fear of rough treatment and possible killing by the prowling criminals.

Though IYC has disowned the criminally-minded youths operating under the guise of the Council, the community had also formally petitioned the state government over the threat by the group to unleash mayhem.

Findings by NDV showed that recently, there was a clampdown on bunkering sites by a safety outfit, Labrado Security, working together with the Army and Nigeria Civil Defence and Security Corps, NCDSC.

Controversial video clip

Curiously, youths, who claimed to be of Ke Clan chapter, IYC, in a video clip, singled out the community for hostilities. In the video clip smoldering on one part, a voice that introduced itself as chairman of IYC Ke clan, said: “You can see the smoke; this is what “General” Agbeji is doing to Ke community. This is not his community and it is not his jurisdiction. They want to fight war with Ke community.”

“The person talking is the chairman of IYC, Ke clan; I am here with the vice chairman and other members of the body and the former chairman of IYC, Ke clan.

“As you can see, IYC, Eastern zone, Bille is looking for our trouble. We cannot take it again from them. Bille wants to see what we can do and we will do everything within our power to make sure that we deal with them. If Bille is doing “kpo-fire,” nobody came from here to destroy it,” the group said.

Monarch calls for help

Paramount ruler of Opu-Apekere in Bille, Chief (Barr) Benneth Okpoki, said: “Our greatest fear is that we are in the centre of our enemies, so we are begging the Federal Government to own up that they are carrying out the destruction and nobody should touch Bille people. Bille people are innocent of this.”

“We cannot destroy oil refining sites because it is not our responsibility and we are not armed. By this threat, the Ke IYC has owned up that they are into illegal oil refineries,” he inferred.

…community petitions state govt

Vice Chairman, Bille Kingdom Chiefs Council, High Chief (Dr) Ibitamino Minapakama, Opu Angula XVII, who also distanced Bille and its youths from the ongoing demolition, adding that the illegal oil bunkering sites in the area were being destroyed by the Federal Government.

Minapakama disclosed that the community had officially written the state government and copied security agencies in the state about the threat, adding that the development has set panic in the community.

He said: “The Bille Kingdom’s immediate response to the open threat was a petition dated September 25, 2018, stating our innocence on the allegations by the Ke -IYC.

“The petition was addressed to the Rivers State Government and copied to several relevant security authorities, which included the Commissioner of Police Rivers State Command, Director of State Security, Police Area Command in Degema, GOC, 6 Division Nigerian Army, Port Harcourt, and Joint Task Force, JTF, Obuama.

“To give effect to the threat, on October 16, two of our sons were attacked by yet to be identified gunmen along the new Calabar River while they were returning from work. They are receiving treatment now,” he said.

Supposed crime

Chief Minapakama asserted: “We wish to re-emphasise that the Bille Kingdom is not involved and does not have any hand in the ongoing destruction of illegal refineries scattered all over the state.”

“To the best of our knowledge, the exercise is being carried out by the Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government to get rid of illegal oil refining and oil bunkering in the Niger Delta region. The work is carried out by Labrado Security in partnership with Nigerian Army and Civil Defence Corps.

“It would appear that Bille’s sin is that we did not object to and protest Labrado’s use of our community, as its operational base in the illegal refining destruction exercise,” he added.

Women grumble

The President of Bille Women Forum, BWF, Mrs. Abemi Israel Amaye, told NDV: “The threat is really a problem to the women of our community, who are mainly into fishing. As it stands, we are in fear. We cannot go for fishing alone again because of the threat by the youths. Before, we go as far as 10 kilometers, but now, we do not go far because we do not want to be attacked or even killed.”

IYC, Eastern zone wades in

When contacted, chairman, IYC, Eastern zone, Samuel George, said he was aware of the threat and already engaging youths of the communities to ensure that the matter did not degenerate into inter-communal war.

“I have engaged some “commanders” in Bille and the IYC chairman in Ke and others on how we will ensure that there will not be an attack. I am on it. Ke people will not go into Bille, I am on it.

“As I speak to you, I am discussing about Andoni crisis where two groups are killing themselves. They are ready for me to come and talk to them, so any group that is ready for me to come in and talk, I will,” he said.

Withdraw video clip —Oweilaemi-led IYC

IYC led by Pereotubo Oweilaemi, Esq., told NDV: “We have been inundated with calls from several quarters, especially from the people of Bille community in Degema LGA of Rivers State that the IYC, KE Clan Chapter is in a video threatening to attack the former.”

“While we do not want to believe that such information has any atom of truth, if however it is true, then IYC national condemns the perpetrators of such heinous act.

“There is no gainsaying the fact that IYC must not and should never be a party that causes crisis in Ijaw land. People should not use IYC’s name to threaten fellow Ijaw community or clan. We do not also encourage two Ijaw communities or clans to be fighting one another.

“IYC, therefore, admonishes the perpetrators of the said viral video allegedly from the Ke Clan chapter of the Council to rescind their illicit threat of violence against a fellow Ijaw community.

Oweilaemi asserted: “As for the accusation that the people of Bille community were allowing security agencies to use their community as a base to checkmate the growing activities of illegal bunkering and pipeline vandalism in that terrain, if that is the reason for the threat of invasion, then IYC national throws its weight behind the Bille people.”

“The Council does not partake in criminality and we do not encourage criminal acts by any Ijaw person. Those who indulge in illegal bunkering activities should desist from it forthwith otherwise the national body will join the security agencies to fish them out,” he said.

Army will defend villagers —Col Ilyasu

Villagers were said to be miffed that Labrado had to reportedly come out to claim responsibility for its action, and this was confirmed by Chief Minapakama

But, Spokesman of 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Port Harcourt, Col. Aminu Ilyasu, said when contacted: “There is nothing to fear about. In Bille we have deployment of soldiers, which is 29 Battalion tactical unit is there. Anyone threatening to invade the community will meet strong resistance from the army.”

When NDV visited the Labrado Security outfit in Bille, its officials could not be reached, but one of the personnel, who spoke anonymously, said the body was aware of the threat.

He, however, indicated that the threat would not deter Labrado from carrying out its duty of destroying illegal refining sites in the area.

