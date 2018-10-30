Jonathan is the last democrat to rule Nigeria – Fayose

The immediate past governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has described former president Gooluck Jonathan as the last democrat to rule Nigeria.

He stated this while condemning the alleged shooting of Shiite members by men of the Nigerian Army in Abuja.

In a series of tweets, the former governor recalled how Jonathan’s convoy was stoned at Bauchi and nobody was shot as a result of the assault.

He wondered if there was no civilised way to deal with the clash between Shiite and soldiers.

“Disturbing news about shooting of protesting Shi’ite Muslims. Don’t we have civilised way of addressing protests by citizens of Nigeria?

“In this country, convoy of a sitting president was attacked with stones in Bauchi, no one was shot.

“God bless Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, the last democrat to rule Nigeria,” he tweeted.