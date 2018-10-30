Home | News | General | Arewa youths endorse ex-vice president Atiku, give reasons
Arewa youths endorse ex-vice president Atiku, give reasons



  30/10/2018
The Arewa Youth Consultative Forum, AYCF, has endorsed the candidacy of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, for the 2019 election.
In an interview with Dailypost over the weekend, the President of AYCF, Yerima Shettima explained that the emergence of Abubakar as a presidential candidate of the PDP was a good thing for Nigeria.
Shettima stressed that the former Vice President should emerge victorious in 2019 because the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has failed Nigerians.
He vowed to ensure that the current All Progressives Congress, APC-led administration does not stay in office beyond 2019.

Shettima said, “For us in AYCF, we have said it over and over that Buhari’s administration has failed Nigerians and we have passed vote of no confidence on the current administration before now, and to that effect we can’t trust this administration anymore.
We are saying that we demand a total new order and for us, the emergence of Atiku is a good thing for Nigeria and we have to look towards that direction.
“I will canvass other ethnic nationalities and groups to ensure that the tenure of this administration comes to an end.
“We will ensure that Buhari’s administration does not exceed beyond 2019, we will vote them out.”

