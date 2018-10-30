Shi’ites on Abuja attack: Soldiers took away many corpses but we recovered 16 bodies

The Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), better known as Shi’ites, says it has recovered the bodies of 16 of its members who were allegedly shot dead by soldiers on Monday.

Members of the sect clashed with security operatives during a protest at Nyanya military checkpoint in Abuja on Monday evening.

Abdullahi Musa, spokesman of the group said, soldiers also took away unspecified number of corpses in their trucks.

He added that many people sustained injuries during the clash.

He accused President Muhammadu Buhari of ordering guards brigade to kill their members, adding that one of the soldiers had earlier confirmed to them that they had order from the above to shoot the protesters.

Trouble started after security operatives formed a barricade at the city gate that borders the federal capital territory (FCT) and Nasarawa state.

They tried to prevent the protesters from crossing into Mararaba/Nasarawa axis of the FCT but the Shi’ites stood their ground, resulting into a confrontation.

As a combined team of policemen and soldiers opened fire, the IMN members responded by hurling stones and petrol bombs at them. Some policemen retreated into armoured personnel carriers from where they fired directly at the sect members.

A similar incident in Kaduna state in December 2015 led to the arrest of Ibraheem el-Zakzaky, leader of the sect, and his wife.

Zakzaky’s followers have been mounting pressure on the government to release him.