President Buhari visits Kaduna to intervene in crisis



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 30/10/2018 05:31:00
President Muhammadu Buhari is currently in Kaduna State.

His visit is part of efforts aimed at finding a lasting solution to the consistent killings in the state in recent times.

Buhari is expected to meet with religious and traditional leaders as well as other stakeholders.

