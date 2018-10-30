President Buhari visits Kaduna to intervene in crisis
- 30/10/2018 05:31:00
- 4
- 0
President Muhammadu Buhari is currently in Kaduna State.
His visit is part of efforts aimed at finding a lasting solution to the consistent killings in the state in recent times.
Buhari is expected to meet with religious and traditional leaders as well as other stakeholders.
