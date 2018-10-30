Conte turns down Real Madrid job to await Mourinho’s sack at Man United
- 30/10/2018 03:57:00
- 4
- 0
This is according to Italian journalist, Govanni Guardala, who claimed that although Real Madrid are tempting the former Juventus boss, he wants a move to Man United.
Real Madrid confirmed yesterday that the club has agreed to terminate the contract of head coach, Julen Lopetegui, after just 14 games in charge of the club.
Lopetegui was temporarily replaced with 42-year-old Real Madrid Castilla manager, Santiago Solari as they keep searching for a manager.
United boss Mourinho has been tipped to leave the club following their poor start to the new Premier League season.
Conte, so far, has emerged as the overwhelming favourite to take over the reins at Real Madrid.
But Guardala claimed that the Italian has instead cooled his interest at taking over because he likes the prospect of managing United.
“There are many rumours about his future,” Guardala told Sky Italia.
“Real Madrid is tempting him but Manchester United is a team that Antonio Conte really like
“There are players like Paul Pogba, whom he coached at Juventus, or Alexis Sanchez, Herrera and Lukaku, three players he’s always wanted to sign.
“At the moment nothing is decided with Real Madrid.”
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles