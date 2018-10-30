Home | News | General | Bayelsa governor signs executive order to give automatic employment to first class graduates

-Bayelsa state governor, Henry Seriake Dickson has taken a decision to sign an executive order to give automatic employment to all first class graduates in the state

- The executive order is aimed at ensuring that the automatic employment policy is sustained annually even after the end of his administration

- The order would mandate the Civil Service Commission to present a list of verified applicants to the governor every year for automatic employment

Governor Henry Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa state said that he has taken a decision to sign an executive order to give automatic employment to all first class graduates in the state every year, Vanguard reports.

Legit.ng gathered that the Bayelsa state governor said the executive order was aimed at ensuring that the automatic employment policy is sustained annually even after the end of his administration.

A statement by Fidelis Soriwei, the special adviser to the governor on media relations, quoted Dickson as having stated this during an induction ceremony for 31 First Class Graduates who were offered automatic employment at the Government House, Yenagoa on Monday, October 29.

Soriwei explained that the order would mandate the Civil Service Commission to present a list of duly verified applicants to the office of the governor every year for automatic employment.

The governor also directed the Civil Service Commission to immediately issue letters of employment to verified first class graduates in the state. He assured other first class graduates who failed to apply of their service of inclusion in the employment offer.

Governor Dickson also disclosed plans to sign a second order aimed at verifying the indigene-ship of Bayelsans seeking employment into the civil service with the paramount rulers and Community Development Chairmen in the various communities.

The Bayelsa state governor explained that the paramount rulers and the community leaders would mandated to sign letters of identification of applicants to curb impersonation.

He further said that the government was able to offer automatic employment to the first class graduates because of the meticulous implementation of the public service reforms initiated by the Restoration Administration under his leadership.

Dickson added that the reforms were yielding results as shown by the fact that the state government now saves N500 million per month in salaries.

He added that the abhorrent practice where grades and steps were procured in the state had become a thing of the past.

Dr. Peter Singabele, the chairman of the Civil Service Commission, said that the commission received 23,758, applicants for the 1000 vacancies declared by the governor.

Singabele said that the commission fixed the cut off mark for the examination at 70 which reduced the figure to 4,643 candidates now penciled for the last stage of the interview.

Legit.ng previously reported that Lagos State University (LASU) has said 26 out of the 26,637 students billed to graduate during its 22nd convocation would bag first class honours.

The vice chancellor of the institution, Professor Olanrewaju Fagbohun, announced this in Lagos on Monday, May 7 at the media briefing heralding the university’s convocation.

It was reported that the convocation would hold on May 23 and 24 at the university campus, Ojo, along the Badagry Expressway.

Source: Legit.ng

