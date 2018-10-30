Home | News | General | Chelsea, Arsenal on alert as Barcelona 'tell' 1 superstar to leave the club

- Ousmane Dembele has been reportedly told to leave Barcelona in January

- Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool are currently monitoring the situation

- Dembele was also dropped in Barca's Champions League tie with Inter Milan

Three Premier League clubs have been put on red alert as Barcelona are reportedly ready to sell Ousmane Dembele in January.

Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal are lining up for one of football's brightest young talents and would no doubt become a hand full for the any of these sides.

Maurizio Sarri will be relishing the idea of having a front-three comprising Eden Hazard. Olivier Giroud and the 21-year-old.

Arsenal were also linked with Frenchman during the summer and with their present form, signing Dembele in the squad could rekindle their long wait for a Premier League title.

With Liverpool in the Champions League, they have strongest chance of signing the France international, and they are also contenders for the Premier League title this season.

Barcelona coughed out £97million to sign Dembele from Borussia Dortmund as he struggled to impress at the beginning of the season.

But despite being used a substitute, the youngster has shown flashes of brilliance in the limited game time handed to him.

Dembele was instrumental to Barca's fourth and fifth goal in the El Clasico after making a cameo appearance in the high profile match.

However, according to radio station RAC1, the Catalan club have seen enough and are ready to cut their losses.

Dembele was dropped in Barcelona's Champions League victory over Inter Milan after he arrived 25 minutes late ahead of the clash against Inter and was subsequently dropped.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Barcelona captain Lionel Messi has reportedly told the Spanish League champions to offload France international Ousmane Dembele.

The Russia 2018 World Cup winning attacker played just six minutes in the Catalans 1-1 draw away to Valencia at the Mestalla on Sunday, October 7.

