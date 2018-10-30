Home | News | General | Chelsea, Arsenal on alert as Barcelona 'tell' 1 superstar to leave the club
Chelsea, Arsenal on alert as Barcelona 'tell' 1 superstar to leave the club



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 30/10/2018 07:08:00
- Ousmane Dembele has been reportedly told to leave Barcelona in January

- Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool are currently monitoring the situation

- Dembele was also dropped in Barca's Champions League tie with Inter Milan

Three Premier League clubs have been put on red alert as Barcelona are reportedly ready to sell Ousmane Dembele in January.

Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal are lining up for one of football's brightest young talents and would no doubt become a hand full for the any of these sides.

Maurizio Sarri will be relishing the idea of having a front-three comprising Eden Hazard. Olivier Giroud and the 21-year-old.

