Fresh trouble as Nigerian man drags Buhari to court over WAEC certificate saga

- A fresh suit has been filed against President Muhammadu Buhari

- The suit was filed by a Nigerian man before a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos

- The man asked the court to disqualify the president from seeking re-election in 2019 election over no submission of a WAEC certificate to INEC by President Buhari

A Nigerian man has filed a suit against President Muhammadu Buhari and his alleged inability to provide his academic credential ahead of the 2019 presidential election

Itsede Kingley in his suit asked the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos to declare President Muhammadu Buhari ineligible to participate in the forthcoming presidential election.

In the originating summons, Itsede prayed the court to declare that an affidavit President Buhari attached to his credentials instead of his certificates which he submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) were null and void.

He also sought an order from the court mandating INEC to bar the president from contesting in 2019.

However, no date has been fixed for the commencement of hearing of the case with number FHC/U18/1765/18.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a group has asked the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja to disqualify President Muhammadu Buhari from running for 2019 presidential election.

The Kingdom Human Rights Foundation International, on Monday, October 29, in a suit prayed the court for an order of perpetual injunction to restrain the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from including President Buhari’s name in the 2019 presidential ballot paper.

Vanguard reports that the group, in its suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1228/2018, contended that President Buhari was not validly nominated by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in accordance with provisions of the Section 91 (9) of the Electoral Act.

