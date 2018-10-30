Home | News | General | Actor IK Ogbonna hints at being available again amidst separation rumours

Entertainment industries all over the world are usually plagued with news of unsuccessful relationships and Nigeria is not left out. Nevertheless, some couples give fans hope that they would break the jinx that seems to follow celebrity marriages.

In recent times, there have been speculations that some marriages in the movie industry might be facing trying times, due to the clues fans have been able to gather from social media. However, the stars in question haven’t given credibility to the insinuations.

Nollywood actor, IK Ogbonna, has been in the news lately after fans perceived that there might be some trouble in his marriage. This is because his wife, Sonia, removed his last name from her social media pages as she also posted a photo of her hand without her wedding ring.

Perhaps in reaction to her moves, IK took to his Instagram page to post a photo of himself accompanied with a caption that suggests he is very much single and available for ladies.



“EVERYDAY OPENS UP DOORS TO NEW BLESSINGS. ❤️❤️❤️ #HUSBANDMATERIAL50000000YARDS.”

Hopefully, more and more celebrities would learn how to keep their marriages out of the public eye as they settle their issues amicably.

