Home | News | General | 2019: Riders association pledges support for Buhari’s re-election, donates 1 vehicle

- A riders association has promised support for APC and President Muhammadu Buhari

- They made it known during a visit to the APC secretariat in Abuja

- They also used the avenue to register their grievances against treatments by VIO

A pro-President Muhammadu Buhari group, Collections for All Tricycle Owners and Riders Association (CATORA) has donated Tundra Toyota car to reinforce its support and commitment for the re-election of the president.

Daily Trust reports that the group made this known when he stormed the national secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja to protest what it termed as unfair treatment of its members by the Vehicles Inspection Officers (VIO).

Legit.ng gathers that the group's president, Thomas Ali Danjuma who led other members to APC office said the group would show support for the party and its candidates come 2019.

READ ALSO:Drama as activist slaps DPO, tears uniform, breaks DCO’s head in Delta

Danjuma said: "We are in support of APC, our members are supporting them and we want to re-elect the president come 2019; that is why we bought the big vehicle there, we contributed money to buy that vehicle to give the national party office so that they can use it to campaign."

PAY ATTENTION: Download our mobile app to enjoy the latest news update

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Umar Bago, a federal lawmaker from Niger state had said he would support the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Abubakar Bello of Niger state with 100 cars.

Bago, who stated this on Tuesday, September 18, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna, said the two leaders remained the credible choices in the 2019 elections for the country and Niger state respectively.

President Buhari on 2019 Presidential Election: Will You Vote For Him? | Legit.ng TV

[embedded content]

Source: Legit.ng

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...