Nigeria deserves better than the quality of leadership it currently gets - Oby Ezekwesili

The presidential candidate of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN), Obiageli ‘Oby’ Ezekwesili, has called on Nigerians to reject the presidential candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the upcoming 2019 presidential elections.

Ezekwesili, a former minister of education, said the cycle of leadership failure in Nigeria is unsustainable and it has to end. According to her, the country deserves better than the quality of leadership it currently gets.

“Our country is not a recycling plant for uninspiring old men with their old ideas and old dubious characters. We deserve better than their mediocre leadership.

"That is why I am running for the office of the president - to lead a peoples movement that will permanently terminate bad leadership and fight for every Nigerian,” she said.

Ezekwesili went further to describe the APC and PDP as one and the same in form, character, and composition.

“These people are brothers and sisters of iniquity and impoverishment, merchants of failure and disappointment. Don’t believe that 419! They are both part of a political ruling class that has held us bound, manipulated and impoverished us for decades.

“Now they are auditioning to extend their streak of failure for another four years? God really forbid! The real opponent that the Nigerian people have is the ruling class, this old political order that takes and never replenishes," she reiterated.

Ezekwesili decried the corruption, nepotism, bribery, and incompetent leadership in the government, saying that all these aberration will be a thing of the past when she becomes the president of Nigeria.

She called on Nigerians to support her candidacy, saying, “I am one of the very small tribe of Nigerians who have served in government but who have no allegation of corruption against them. I don’t mean court case o. I mean allegation. Zero - none.”

Her campaign cornerstone is geared towards the lifting of over 80 millions Nigerians out of poverty into progress and prosperity.

A graduate of the University of Lagos and Harvard University, Ezekwesili, 55, is a former World Bank vice president and one time minister of solid minerals.

Ezekwesili recently described the APC and the PDP as a Siamese twin of destruction. She said 2019 should not be a repeat of what has happened in the country as Nigeria cannot remain a recycling plant for the aged who have lost ideas.

Ezekwesili said Nigerians do not love bondage and therefore cannot live between the APC and the PDP saying the candidates of the party are brothers of a ruling class that has manipulated the people for many years.

