Home | News | General | 2019: Nigerians in diaspora organise poll to adopt presidential candidate

- Nigerians in diaspora are aiming to have a say in the 2019 general elections

- A group known as European Coalition for Security and Democracy in Nigeria (ECSDN) is at the forefront

- The group is set to hold an online poll on Thursday, November 1, to vote for a presidential candidate

Some Nigerians in diaspora, under the umbrella of European Coalition for Security and Democracy in Nigeria (ECSDN) will hold an online poll on Thursday, November 1 to vote for a presidential candidate from among the 74 candidates approved by INEC for the 2019 presidential elections.

In a statement sent to journalists from Hungary, Fafore Adebowale Abiodun, a coordinator of the platform stated that the election will take place live on ECSDN’s youtube channel, Nelson M46664 by 5pm Nigerian time.

Listing the criteria for the candidate who will eventually emerge from the process, the global coordinator of the coalition, Frederick Odorige, urged Nigerians to be wary of politicians who have contributed to the country's present problems.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Odorige stated that for too long, Nigerians have been short-changed by the political class and urging citizens to use the 2019 general elections to say no to insecurity, disenfranchisement, corruption, rigging, bogus salaries for federal legislators, murderous herdsmen, health tourism for public office holders, budget padding, detention of Nigerians without trial, recycled leaders and indiscriminate allocation of oil blocs among others.

He continued: “The candidate must have no godfather or investor behind him, must show Nigerians his source of income and prepare to declare his assets, promise to re-structure Nigeria, fight corruption, give Nigerians stable supply of electricity within three years, review the salaries and emolument of federal legislators, preserve the House of Representatives, ban health tourism and education abroad for children of serving public office, scrap the Senate and declare all armed groups as terrorists among others.

“Who ever emerges will get the support of ECSDN and by extension, the Nigerian Diaspora during the 2019 elections.”

READ ALSO: You'll never find Buhari and I deceiving Nigerians - Osinbajo

Meanwhile, the presidential candidate of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN), Obiageli ‘Oby’ Ezekwesili, has called on Nigerians to reject the presidential candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the upcoming 2019 presidential elections.

Ezekwesili, a former minister of education, said the cycle of leadership failure in Nigeria is unsustainable and it has to end.

According to her, the country deserves better than the quality of leadership it currently gets.

Nigeria Latest News: PDP Convention - Atiku Elected as Presidential Candidate | Legit.ng TV

[embedded content]

Source: Legit.ng

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...