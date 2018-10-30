Home | News | General | Buhari, Ambode, Sanwo-Olu float new campaign group ahead of 2019 general elections

The trio of President Muhammadu Buhari, Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos state, the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, have collapsed their campaign teams and floated a new group.

Vanguard reports that the three politicians on the platform of the ruling APC floated a new group called Independent Campaign Group (ICG).

Legit.ng gathers that the collapsed groups were the Buhari and Osinbajo Campaign Support Group (BOCSG), Ambode Mandate Support Group (AMSG) and Babajide Olusola Campaign Organization (BOSCO).

The purpose of collapsing the group is to involve all members of the ruling party in the activities leading to the forthcoming general elections.

According to report, Tayo Ayinde, former chief details of the national leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, will lead ICG.

The reports also said Ayinde's deputy will be former Lagos West APC vice chairman, Cardinal James Odunbaku.

Ex-chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Lagos state, Moshood Salvador, is also on the list. He was named assistant director general, Lagos West senatorial district.

Also on the list is Wahab Alawiye-King, who will serve as assistant director general, Lagos Central senatorial district.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Lagos state governor, Akinwunmi Ambode on Tuesday,October 23, said he would lead a strong campaign to ensure victory for President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in the state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu in the 2019 general elections.

Governor Ambode stated this while addressing journalists at the presidential wing of the Murtala Mohammed International Airport shortly after he accompanied President Buhari to perform the official commissioning of a joint border patrol post between Nigeria and the Republic of Benin.

Governor Ambode said it was important for the APC to retain its leadership positions both in the federal and the state level.

He said: “I have just accompanied Mr. President to the Nigerian-Benin Border Post. So what we have commissioned today is a joint Border Patrol post between Nigeria and the Republic of Benin and it is called Semo-Krake Border Post."

