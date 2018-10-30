Home | News | General | Buhari congratulates Brazil’s President-Elect
Buhari congratulates Brazil’s President-Elect



President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Mr Jair Bolsonaro on his victory in Brazil’s presidential election run-off on Sunday.

Malam Garba Shehu, the president’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, issued the congratulatory message in Abuja on Tuesday.

The President also felicitated with the people of Brazil for successfully going through the two rounds of the election and making their choice, thereby enhancing the democratic credentials of their country.

He noted that Nigeria shares historical and cultural ties with Brazil.

According to him, his administration looks forward to deepening such relations as well as expanding current political, trade and military ties with the South American powerhouse.

The Nigerian leader wished Bolsonaro, who takes oath of office in Jan. 2019, a successful tenure in confronting his country’s current socio-economic challenges.

