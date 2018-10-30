PDP votes were deliberately voided, witness tells Ekiti election tribunal

A petitioner’s witness on Tuesday told the Ekiti State governorship election tribunal, that votes for the Peoples Democratic Party were deliberately voided by staff of INEC during the July 14 governorship election.

The witness, Omobuljo Bankole, specifically said that the PDP votes were voided in Unit 009, Ward 4 of Ido -Osi Local Government Area.

Bankole stated this while testifying before the tribunal, headed by Justice Suleiman Belgore, sitting at the FCT High Court, Apo.

The petitioners, PDP, and its candidate in the Ekiti July 14 governorship election, Prof. Olusola Kolapo had approached the tribunal to challenge the outcome of the election.



The respondents in the suit are the Independent National Electoral Commission, All Progressives Congress and Governor Kayode Fayemi.

Answering a question during cross-examination by Abiodun Owonikoko (SAN), counsel to APC, Bankole stated that his party scored more than 119 votes during the election in his unit.

According to the witness, “I was there when they deliberately voided the PDP’s voters in Unit 9 (Ward 4, Ido -Osi LGA), the male polling clerk of INEC voided 27 votes, ”he said.