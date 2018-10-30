New minimum wage: NLC protests in Lagos, insists on November 6 ultimatum
The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) has given the Federal Government up to November 6, 2018 to meet its demands for workers’ pay raise or faces an indefinite strike by the workers.
The leaders of the labour unions leading protest marches in different parts of the country have insisted that the government must approve the 30,000 Naira minimum wage and nothing less.
In Lagos, the protest caused a heavy gridlock stretching from the Ojuelegba axis of Ikorodu road to Freedom Park in Ojota, Lagos state, forcing motorists to move slowly behind them.
Such protest has been reported in other states across the country.
The workers said the sensitisation became necessary as the labour union has remained calm and adopted dialogue with the government since the expiration of the minimum wage review in 2016.
