Home | News | General | Nina reveals how she burst into tears as plane to owerri almost crashed, passenger gets panic attack

- BBNaija's Nina recently revealed how she narrowly escaped death on October 30

- The young ivory beautypreneur was aboard a plane, headed for Owerri, when the aircraft apparently had an engine failure

- The plane had to return to point of takeoff in emergency and the incident made most of the passengers scared

Legit.ng earlier reported how an Indonesian plane with 189 passengers on board, crashed, just 13 minutes after take-off on Monday, October 29. Just recently, BBNaija's Nina apparently almost suffered the same fate as she made her way to Owerri on October 30.

The beautypreneur shared details of how she narrowly escaped death on social media. She revealed that the plane developed technical complications, few minutes after taking off from Lagos. According to Nina, the aircraft suddenly started spinning uncontrollably and was forced to head back to Lagos.

The incident immediately had her in tears and even worse, had one of the passengers in full panic attack mode. Upon landing in Lagos, the passenger was rushed to receive better care. While the other passengers were left in shock mode as they thanked God for saving them from what could have been a tragedy, resulting to loss of lives.

READ ALSO: BBNaija Princess replies fan who accused her of sleeping with politicians (photo)

Nina thanks God after surviving a near plane mishap on her way to Owerri

Meanwhile, just recently, Nina was glad to celebrate her mother as she clocked a new age.

PAY ATTENTION: Read best news on Nigeria's #1 news app

Top 5 Big Brother Naija Scandals (BBNaija) on Legit TV:

[embedded content]

Source: Legit.ng

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...