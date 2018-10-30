Home | News | General | Buhari talks tough in Kaduna, vows to ‘strongest measures’ against perpetrators of violence

- President Buhari has visited Kaduna state over the recent killings in the state

- The president promised that all the perpetrators of the killings will be brought to book

- He lamented that mass killings in Nigeria had become of less significance to the rest of the world because they seemed to be too rampant

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday, October 30, during a visit to Kaduna state vowed that his government will take “strongest measures” possible to punish perpetrators of the latest killings in the state.

President Buhari expressed sadness at the loss of lives and property in Kasuwan Magani and the unrest around Kaduna metropolis, demanding an end to wanton killings.

Legit.ng reports that more than 55 people have been killed in the state in the last one week in ethnoreligious violence.

‘‘If in the past, they got away scot-free, we shall now hold everyone to account for these latest killings,’’ President Buhari said during a meeting with senior government officials, security chiefs, traditional rulers, religious, political and community leaders at the Musa Yar’Adua Sports Complex.

President Buhari addressing senior government officials, security chiefs, traditional rulers, religious, political and community leaders in Kaduna. Credit: Facebook/Femi Adesina

President Buhari addressing senior government officials, security chiefs, traditional rulers, religious, political and community leaders in Kaduna. Credit: Facebook/Femi Adesina

President Buhari with Kaduna state governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai. Credit: Facebook/Femi Adesina

READ ALSO: Civil servants scamper to safety as Shiites, police clash in front of federal secretariat

‘‘It is unacceptable that criminal elements can visit on citizens the wanton killings recorded in the Kasuwan Magani incident of 18th October 2018 and the unrest around Kaduna metropolis a few days later. This must stop.

‘‘The Nigerian police are in the frontline of securing communities. For the judiciary, unless the investigations are credible and rapidly done, there is nothing they can do. From now on the Nigeria Police, you better watch it, I am going to watch you closely,’’ he said.

The president appealed to community leaders to be closer to their people and not to shield those who are planning to wreak havoc on the community from law enforcement agencies.

Commiserating with the government and people of Kaduna state, and families who lost loved ones in the attacks, President Buhari also paid tribute to the late Agom Adara, Maiwada Galadima, eulogising the traditional ruler of Adara chiefdom for serving his community and Kaduna state with dedication.

Galadima was killed by kidnappers on Friday, October 26, after they abducted him.

The president further appealed to all who call Kaduna home to do their best to uphold peace in their respective communities, warning that chaos does not help.

‘‘Violence shatters and divides people and stifles the prospect of any community that succumbs to its tragic logic,” he said.

‘‘The federal government commends the efforts of the Kaduna state government in responding to and managing the crisis. More federal security assets are being provided at the request of the Kaduna state government to help uphold and keep the peace.

‘‘The federal government will continue to work to ensure that more security assets are recruited and deployed across the country to protect all citizens going about their lawful business and to reinforce the authority of the government,’’ he said.

President Buhari also welcomed the decision of the Kaduna state government and its local governments to build and provide facilities for the take-off of more police divisions and civil defence offices in the state.

‘‘On their part, citizens also have a duty to be law-abiding in their conduct and within their communities. There is a need to avoid violence as a tool of negotiation or obtaining advantage, and learn to listen to each other and commit to resolving differences through peaceful means.

‘‘Kaduna, once the home of the Premier and home of the New Nigerian must not earn itself a new name – home of violence. The Federal Security Agencies will hunt and prosecute all those who sponsored these acts of violence,’’ he said.

He said his administration would continue to do its best to develop human capital and address poverty and inequality in all parts of the country.

‘‘Providing decent education and health are my priority goals. I am delighted with the successful collaboration between federal institutions like the Bank of Industry and the Kaduna State Government to provide vocational and entrepreneurship skills, and low-interest credit to expand economic opportunities,’’ he said.

President Buhari also noted that mass killings in Nigeria had become of less significance to the rest of the world, because they seemed to be too rampant.

He cited the killing of Saudi journalist, Jamal Khashoggi, inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, and how the tragedy drew the attention of the global community, whereas dozens died in Nigeria and nobody seemed to care.

‘‘I observed that more than 75 people were killed in Kaduna alone and I haven’t seen anything about it. It means we are pushing ourselves as a nation and a people towards irrelevance, seen by the world itself,’’ he said.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our app for android, read best news on Nigeria's #1 news app

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) accused the federal government of handling the rampaging killers in Kaduna state and other north central states with kid gloves.

It also accused the government of being insensitive to its responsibility particularly as the security of citizens especially the vulnerable ones.

The accusation was in response to the recent violence in Kaduna state which had claimed many lives including a paramount ruler, the Agom Adara, Dr Maiwada Raphael Galadima, and left property worth millions of Naira destroyed.

Southern Kaduna Killings: Part 2 | Legit.ng TV

[embedded content]

Source: Legit.ng

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...