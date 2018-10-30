Home | News | General | Trouble for PDP as 5000 Kwankwaso supporters defect to APC

About 5,000 members of the Kwankwasiya group in Kebbi have defected to the All Progressives Congress(APC) from the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP).

Kwankwasiyya is the political structure of Sen.Rabiu Kwankwaso who represents Kano Central senatorial zone in the National Assembly, and an aspirant in the recent presidential primaries of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) that was won by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

Members of the group were received by the Deputy Governor of Kebbi, Alhaji Samaila Yombe, at the APC Secretariat, Birnin-Kebbi on Tuesday

Speaking on behalf of the defectors, the group’s former State Organising Secretary, Abdullahi Nayalwa, noted that they took the decision because of the landmark achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari and Gov. Abubakar Bagudu in agriculture and other sectors.

“We have finally dumped PDP and joined APC because APC administration is the only government that can bring change and unity in the country.

“We have gone to the market and the market was not favourable. We decided to return home with over 5,000 of our members and more are coming by God’s grace”.

Receiving the defectors,Yombe commended them for taking the decision to return to the APC and assured them of equal treatment.

The deputy governor, who described their return to the party as timely, also said that they had chosen the right path

Meanwhile, the Kano ‎government, on Thursday, October 18, approved compulsory drug test for all political appointees, its civil servants and any student that is seeking admission into the tertiary institutions in the state.

The commissioner for information, Malam Muhammad Garba, disclosed this while addressing newsmen on the outcome of the weekly state executive council meeting in Kano.

‎He said that the policy was adopted during the state executive council meeting to mitigate drug abuse in the state.‎

"All political appointees, civil servants particularly the ones that are due for promotion and students seeking admission will henceforth undergo compulsory drug test in the state,” he said.

Source: Legit.ng

